Google Maps Ramps Up Support for Local Businesses

Google’s fashionable map service on Wednesday added extra methods for individuals to interact with native companies struggling to outlive the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic. The Google Maps enhancements have been touted as a part of an effort to assist small retailers and eating places. They come every week after Facebook unveiled free instruments for retailers to create on-line storefronts on the social community and Instagram.

Google searches for “how to help small businesses” rocketed to an all-time excessive in March, in keeping with Google Maps senior vp Jen Fitzpatrick.

“People across the world are looking for ways to continue supporting corner bookstores; local watering holes; beloved dance studios and other businesses that give their neighborhoods character — even if it’s from a distance,” Fitzpatrick stated in a blog post.

New options at Maps embrace having the ability to test by title whether or not native companies have donation or present card hyperlinks at their on-line profiles.

In the weeks forward, Maps will make it potential to make use of its search software to seek out all close by eating places asking for monetary assist to endure the disaster, in keeping with Fitzpatrick.

Google has protocols to test whether or not companies reaching out for help are reputable operations, the Maps crew stated.

In response to monetary disruptions brought on by the pandemic, Maps just lately started permitting retailers in a half-dozen international locations so as to add hyperlinks to make donations or purchase present playing cards.

Google on Wednesday added one other 18 international locations together with Italy, Spain, and Japan.

Maps can also be ramping up instruments for prospects to tune in to on-line classes or appointments.

“Merchants who normally provided in-person services are now pivoting to connect with their customers virtually — from yoga studios offering online classes to salons hosting virtual hair styling classes,” Fitzpatrick stated.

“We’re making it easier for customers to discover online classes and book virtual appointments.”

Maps can also be increasing the roster of restaurant meal supply providers and dealing on making it simpler for eateries to specify which service they like be used, in keeping with Fitzpatrick.

Other new attributes — equivalent to whether or not curbside or “no-contact” pickup, or eating in, are choices — seem in restaurant descriptions within the free navigation service.

“Today people are deciding where to grab food not only based on the menu, but also on how easy it is to pick up safely,” Fitzpatrick stated.

“Some restaurants are even ditching dining areas for good.”

Since March, greater than three million eating places have added or edited their eating attributes, in keeping with Fitzpatrick.