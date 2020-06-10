Google Maps May Soon Offer Navigation in Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been approached by Google for powering voice navigation on Google Maps. Once rejected by All India Radio, Bachchan is well-liked for his wealthy baritone voice. He has been a narrator in many movies and even lent his voice to the Oscar-winning documentary March of the Penguins again in 2005. Google is claimed to have provided an “exorbitant amount” to convey Bachchan on board. However, there isn’t a phrase on the event by the actor himself.

Bachchan has been in talks with Google for giving his voice to Google Maps, reports Mid-Day. The 77-year-old actor is claimed to file his voice from residence as soon as he accepts the provide.

Google declined to touch upon the report.

In 2018, Google partnered with movie manufacturing home Yash Raj Films (YRF) to include dialogues of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s character Firangi from the film Thugs Of Hindostan into Google Maps. That was the primary main Bollywood deal by the search large for its mapping service.

Localising the expertise

Google has a protracted historical past of localising the expertise on its merchandise to draw the lots in India. From Indic language help to two-wheeler mode, Google Maps has been one of many key choices of the Mountain View, California-based firm that provides new options for Indian customers. Google Maps additionally in the course of the preliminary coronavirus lockdown section helped folks join with public meals and evening shelters in the nation.

Late final month, Google Maps ramped up help for native companies and made it simpler for Android customers to share their location utilizing six-digit Plus Codes. Google additionally began exhibiting the newest updates and well being recommendation from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and worldwide well being authorities throughout its services together with Google Search, Google Maps, and YouTube.

