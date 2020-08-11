Google Maps make a comeback to Apple Watch after a three-year hiatus

Google pulled Maps from iOS for Apple Watch in 2017, however in its newest post, the business revealed the return of Maps to the smartwatch together with assistance for Apple’s CarPlay Dashboard.

Google Maps on Apple Watch will assist you browse by automobile, bike, public transportation or on foot. The app will likewise supply ETA and detailed instructions for the locations you have actually currently conserved. And the ones that aren’t conserved will have to be begun with your phone and you can then continue getting instructions on your Apple Watch.

Google likewise included Apple CarPlay Dashboard assistance to Maps on iOS, indicating you now get playback controls for music, podcasts and audiobooks. You can likewise take a glimpse at your calendar visits without leaving the turn-by-turn navigation. All this details will be shown in a split-screen view.

Google Maps will get CarPlay Dashboard support internationally today with the next iOS upgrade, while the Maps app for Apple Watch will begin presenting worldwide in the coming weeks.

