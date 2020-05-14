Google Maps Location Sharing Interface Receives a New Look on Android, iOS

Google Maps has obtained a number of updates during the last two months. It seems that the app is now getting a new real-time location sharing interface on each Android and iOS gadgets. The interface replace can be obtainable to Google Maps customers in India. It seems that the brand new location sharing UI was rolled out by way of a server-side replace. It is necessary to notice that the brand new replace doesn’t embody new options, however total adjustments the appear and feel of the location-sharing interface.

The growth was first spotted by Android Police and the publication believes that the brand new location sharing interface on Google Maps was both rolled out by means of a new app replace (10.40.2 replace for Android gadgets) or by way of a server-side replace. However, we have been in a position to spot the brand new adjustments within the location sharing part with older variations – 10.40.1 replace for Android gadgets (rolled out in April) and 5.43 replace on iOS (rolled out a week in the past). Therefore, it seems that the brand new adjustments have been rolled out by way of a server-side replace from Google.

New location sharing interface

In the brand new interface, Google has made visible adjustments to the sharing window in addition to added the privateness coverage part on each Android and iOS variations of Google Maps. Similarly, the immediate that permits customers to pick the length of location sharing on Google Maps has modified.

Location sharing UI on Google Maps now has curved edges (R)

Photo Credit: Android Police

Users who didn’t obtain the brand new location-sharing interface can obtain the newest Google Map model 10.40.2 from APK mirror or look ahead to automated rollout.

The blue bar on the prime is gone and changed by a white one

Photo Credit: Android Polic

To recall, Google Maps obtained the real-time location sharing possibility again in 2017.