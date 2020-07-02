Google Maps gets updated UI for Android Auto on smartphone

Starting with Google Maps version 10.45, a slightly updated interface appears with all the app through the Android Auto standalone app. The update gets a slightly new appearance with updated buttons and much more floaty signs and menus.

As reported by Android Police, the guidelines and signs during navigations now have rounded corners and take up less space to help you still see some of the map in the rear. At once, the update makes landscape navigation better. Directions don’t take up the size of the screen and appearing the settings menu will not cover the complete screen.

Android Auto’s standalone app was allowed to be phased out in support of the in-car experience. Instead, the app stuck around on the Play Store and anybody can down load it to see Android Auto without a compatible in-car head unit.

