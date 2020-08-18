Google Maps get more detailed in a colorful update

Google published on its Blog about the updates that are pertaining toGoogle Maps Over the last couple of years, Google has actually been regularly including functions and helpful details within Maps and its about time for the maps themselves to be upgraded. Google utilized a color-mapping algorithm to properly color out maps that represent the various surfaces and geographical functions.





Google Map of Iceland: Old (left), brand-new (ideal)

The result is a “more comprehensive, vibrant map of an area at global scale.” Lakes rivers and oceans are blue, beaches and deserts are tan, and lavish locations are green.

According to Google, you’ll see an enhancement whether you’re taking a look at big city or a little rural town.

“Soon”, we’ll have the ability to see more precise maps of streets, walkways, and pedestrian islands to a more precise scale. Google prepares to start presenting more detailed street maps of London, New York, and San Francisco “in the coming weeks” with intent to broaden to more cities gradually.

