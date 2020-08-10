Google Maps finally works with CarPlay’s excellent dashboard mode

Google Maps has finally been updated to work with Apple’s CarPlay dashboard mode, which allows users to display their current mapping directions side by side with music controls.

The dashboard mode was first introduced with iOS 13 last year, but it was limited to only work with Apple Maps at the time. Apple eventually released iOS 13.4 earlier this year, which introduced the option for third-party companies to add support for the dashboard mode on their own mapping apps, but it’s taken until now for Google to actually implement the support.

Google’s support works identically to Apple’s — starting today, you’ll be able to launch Google Maps in CarPlay with the same split-screen interface, showing turn-by-turn directions on one side of the screen and media controls, calendar appointments, and other useful features on the other.

In addition to the updated CarPlay app, Google is also launching a refreshed Google Maps Apple Watch app, which can give step-by-step directions to pre-saved locations directly from your wrist (whether you’re walking, driving, biking, or taking public transit).

Google Maps should work with all CarPlay vehicles starting today, while the new Google Maps app for the Apple Watch will be available…