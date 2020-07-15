Google Maps can now use Live Liew AR to pinpoint your location

In more densely packed areas of the world, GPS and Wi-Fi aren’t a reliable way to pinpoint your location, which can get frustrating when trying to navigate through a city either on foot or by car. Thanks to a new AR feature, Google Maps users on Android can use the Live View AR to pinpoint exactly where they are and in which direction they are facing.

Google Maps launched Live View walking directions almost a year ago, which allowed you do follow walking directions by using your phone’s camera to recognize where you are relative to landmarks and other visual references from Google’s Street View images.













Google Maps Live View AR location calibration

We can confirm that the stable version of Google Maps did contain this option to calibrate location based using Live View AR in the US on our OnePlus 8 Pro. Just tap on the blue location dot and select the option. Remember, this is only working on Android smartphones whose cameras offer support for ARCore apps. Also, this will only work wherever Street View is available from Google.

Once you’ve allowed Maps access to your camera, just scan the area around you until Google can recognize where you are.

