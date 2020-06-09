Google Maps brings COVID-19-related updates to navigation

While the planet is at war with COVID-19 Google decided to part of with helping the citizens.

In an article, the company unveiled that Google Maps will now provide information and prompts about disruption in public places transport, border checkpoints, and COVID-19 testing centers.

Users in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the usa will be given a message saying public services might be suspended. That appears on the navigation page when the option for Public Transport is selected. Some countries decided to reduce steadily the running trains and buses to help drive home the message to stay home and limit the exposure of the essential workers.

Users in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, will be receiving driving alerts when crossing international borders. Google Maps will remind that there could be restrictions and the user should check for themselves whether an entry in the united kingdom is possible at the border point.

Navigation to medical facilities is another feature that is coming with a big change – now Google Maps says that not all medical centers can test for COVID-19, directing you to the right place depending on your medical condition.









Google Maps busyness and crowdness features

Google is also rolling out internationally a new feature that shows you how crowded a line or a station is. This should allow you to to plan your trip accordingly and prevent massive gatherings when possible.

