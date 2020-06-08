Google Maps adds new COVID-19 alerts as more cities reopen

Google is continuing to build more helpful new features in to Google Maps to assist people trying to navigate around cities that have begun emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. When you search for public transit directions, you’ll now see “relevant alerts” from transit agencies about mandatory precautions you’ll need to just take — such as wearing a face covering. And if a public transit line is temporarily suspended as a result of ongoing COVID-19 response, you’ll hopefully get yourself a heads-up about this, too.

Image: Google

Maps is making it better to see how crowded a stop usually is, but since that historical data may well not necessarily apply right now, you’ve still got the option of viewing live data for “crowdedness.”

“Simply search for a station in Google Maps or tap on the station on the map to see the departure board and busyness data, where available,” Maps product director Ramesh Nagarajan wrote in a blog post. Google Maps pulls this anonymized information from people who have enabled location history on their Google account. The company notes this setting is off by default, but Google’s apps make a habit of encouraging you to transform it on to find the best experience.



GIF: Google

Additional alerts are also arriving at driving mode, which will “notify you about COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions along your route, like when crossing national borders (starting first in Canada, Mexico, and the US).” Google will show these alerts on the main instructions screen as well as after navigation has started if your route will undoubtedly be impacted.

And last but not least, when you enter a medical facility or COVID-19 testing center as your destination, Google Maps will nudge you to perform a bit of quick research to ensure you won’t be turned away when you get there. “An appointment may be required for COVID-19 testing here,” is an example of this alert, which will roll out beginning this week for medical facilities in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the usa.

Back in March, Google Maps began encouraging users to call their doctors when they were experiencing novel coronavirus symptoms prior to going to hospitals and other websites. This came during the surge of COVID-19 cases world wide, when some health facilities were getting inundated. Google in addition has put greater emphasis on takeout and delivery food options in the app although restaurants remain closed to dine-in clients.