Google Magenta’s Lo-Fi Player lets you create your own virtual music room

A brand-new Google Magenta task (produced by an intern!) lets you mix lo-fi, hip-hop music tracks to construct a customized music room in your web browser, without any musical capability needed. Magenta is created to utilize Google’s artificial intelligence systems for the development of art and music, and the Lo-Fi Player is an enjoyable example of what it can do.

When you open Lo-Fi Player, you’re required to a pixellated virtual “room” where you click various items– a clock, a feline, or a piano, for example– in the room to alter the various tracks, like the bass line and the tune. “The view outside the window relates to the background sound in the track, and you can change both the visual and the music by clicking on the window,” Lo-Fi Player developer Vibert Thio wrote in a blog post.

Thio composes that the group selected the format of a music- producing room instead of a structure tool or musical instrument since it’s “a popular genre with a relatively simple music structure.” It’s powered by magenta.js, the open source JavaScript API for utilizing Magenta in-browser (check out DrumBot as another example).

Lo-Fi Player likewise has an interactive YouTube stream, a “shared space” where individuals can be in the very same music room together. But rather of …