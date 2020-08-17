Google lobbies Australian users against plans to make it pay for news

Google has actually released an open letter about a recently proposed federal government policy that would oblige it to pay media outlets for news material. Australians visiting their regional Google homepage exist with a threatening pop-up which cautions that “the way Aussies use Google is at risk” and “their search experience will be hurt by new regulation.” It’s a strong lobbying relocation that puts Google’s arguments against the modification in front of countless Australians.

Australia’s ACCC customer guard dog pushed back, stating the letter “contains misinformation.”

Australia’s proposed News Media Bargaining Code law, which is presently in draft and targets Facebook together with Google, follows a 2019 inquiry in Australia that discovered the tech giant to be taking a disproportionately big share of online marketing income, despite the fact that much of their material originated from media companies. Since then, the news and media market have actually been struck hard by the pandemic. The Guardian reports that over a hundred regional papers in Australia have actually had to lay off reporters and either closed down or stop printing as marketing income has actually fallen.