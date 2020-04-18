Google Launches YouTube Learning for Students, Play Store to Get Kids Section

Google has launched a brand new function on YouTube to assist college students and educators who’re caught at house throughout lockdowns due to coronavirus outbreak. Dubbed as YouTube Learning, the brand new function comprises sources like curriculum-relevant subjects in physics, math, and biology, language research, examine hacks, and rather more, from YouTube’s education-focused creators. Users can entry YouTube Learning on cell in addition to on desktop utilizing the Explore tab.

According to YouTube, as well as to curriculum-relevant subjects, YouTube Learning additionally has video sources on subjects associated to pictures and yoga. Google has stated that its new function will turn out to be useful for people who find themselves college students and those that need to be taught new abilities.

YouTube Learning has acquired content material in English and Hindi, with the corporate promising to add Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, Bengali, and different languages quickly.

Further to assist lecturers and college students, Google has made the premium options of Google Meet video conferencing platform accessible for free to G Suite and G Suite for Education clients, globally, till September 2020. It allows up to 250 contributors in a single video-conference. The firm has additionally skilled lecturers from greater than 250 colleges in using this software.

The firm has additionally launched an EDU hub, that includes a group of sources that assist get began with remote-teaching. To assist kids know the steps to be taken throughout COVID-19 outbreak, Google has launched kids’s books from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Chota Bheem on its studying app Bolo.

Additionally, Google can also be launching a brand new children part on its Play Store that may have “teacher approved” apps. The apps are stated to comply with high-standards to make sure that the apps are applicable for children. The firm stated that the Kids part was going to launch late this yr however due to the continued coronavirus disaster, it was launched early to assist kids as they’re spending extra time at house. The Kids part will first come to the US, after which there will likely be a global rollout.