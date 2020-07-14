Google launches balloon-powered internet services in Kenya

It’s the first balloon-powered internet to launch in Africa, and the first non-emergency commercial deployment in the world, the two companies said.
According to a statement, the project will use a fleet of 35 or more balloons floating 20 kilometers above ground, in constant motion in the stratosphere, to provide 4G LTE service spanning 50,000 square kilometers across central and western Kenya.
Project Loon balloons had previously been used to provide emergency connectivity in the aftermath of crises such as Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico when mobile networks went down.
The project, which had been in the works for years, was accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic and the global necessity to work online. The Loon project has the ability to connect “targeted communities to emergency services, as well as ensure enhanced and alternative communication options during this time,” said Loon Inc. CEO Alistair Westgarth in the statement.
The balloons are made from polyethylene sheets and are about the size of tennis courts.