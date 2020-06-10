Google kicks off Android 11 Beta OTA and factory images

Following an extension of the Google Developer Preview for Android 11 and the delay of the Android 11 Beta, Google has finally kicked off the Beta phase for the following version of Android.

The first Beta builds is now designed for the Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, and 4 XL. Users can check out the Source link and enroll in the Beta program. Once enrolled with a Google account associated with your Pixel phone, youll have the ability to go into the settings and pull the update.

Today we announced: 🎉 Android 11 Beta 1

🛠 Android Studio 4.1 Beta

⚙️ Android Studio 4.2 Canary

📚 New Android Jetpack libraries

🚀 Jetpack Compose Developer Preview 2

▶️ Play Console Beta

➕ More Read → https://t.co/tD8f21lbAF

All talks → https://t.co/Efjxz9VwDm#Android11 pic.twitter.com/L3b1KHtzcM  Android Developers (@AndroidDev) June 10, 2020

If youre running the Android 11 Developer Preview, youll also be able to update via OTA. There will also be factory images available from Google, in the event youd rather do it the old-fashioned way. Otherwise, it is possible to opt to make use of the Googles Android Flash tool.

Android 11 Beta has a few new features including the new Bubbles API, so more apps could be minimized in to floating notifications, theres a fresh one-time permission setting to help you allow or deny permissions on a case-by-case basis. Dont neglect the Fast Share feature that’ll be able to send files to other Android devices over Wi-Fi, just like how AirDrop works.

Anyway, read the Beta, and let us know which feature youre looking forward to in Android 11.

Android Beta enrollment  Factory images