Google just put a photo of the Pixel 4A on its store

Where is Google’s Pixel 4A? Sitting right on the business’s online store, as it ends up. Google appears to have actually wrongly released an image of the Pixel 4A on its Canadianstore The text states “Nest Wifi,” however uh … that’s no NestWifi The phone has actually currently dripped thoroughly over the last couple of months, however this is a marketing render direct from Google– and recommends that the 4A may lastly be coming at some point in the future.

Note likewise that the screen has a date of May 12 th on it, which is quite strong verification that Google did initially strategy to launch the 4A throughout its yearly designers conference prior to it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 4A seen in the photo has a matte black surface with a light blue power button and the big video camera cutout we have actually seen in previous leakages; there’s just one video camera therein, though.

Whenever it does lastly go on sale, the Pixel 4A is anticipated to be followed by the Pixel 5 at some point later on this year. A 5G-compatible variation of the 4A was likewise discovered in the code for Google’s search app recently. But it appears like Google may be dumping a prospective 5 XL, comparable to how it has actually stuck to a single size for the4A

