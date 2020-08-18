Google is trying to test a secret 6GHz network in 17 different states

Google is trying to secretly test a 6GHz network in 17 different states, according to a batch of FCC filings spotted by Business Insider. But exactly what Google is trying to test is unclear.

Here’s a few things we do know. Google wants to experiment with 6GHz spectrum to “produce technical information relevant to the utility of these frequencies for providing reliable broadband connections.” The company also says it expects the experiments to take place over 24 months, and has asked permission to do the tests in 26 cities and towns across 17 states — including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

There’s a lot of possibilities for what Google could want to be testing with that spectrum

Beyond that, there’s not a lot we can tell from these documents — and there are a lot of possibilities for what Google might want with that 6GHz spectrum. The “providing reliable broadband connections” language could suggest that Google wants to experiment with some kind of home internet service — perhaps a potential future offering under the Google Fiber Webpass banner.

But Google could have other uses for that 6GHz spectrum as well. Only recently did the FCC approve…