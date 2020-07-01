UK regulators are scrutinizing a longstanding deal between Apple and Google over the default search engine in the iPhone maker’s mobile Safari browser, reports Reuters.

According to an updated report compiled by the UK government’s Competition and Markets Authority, Google pays Apple a “substantial majority” of the £1.2 billion (roughly $1.5 billion) it pays every year in the UK alone for so-called default positions, in other words when Google pays an organization to make its search engine the go-to one in a browser or other platform.

The report says the deal creates a “significant barrier to entry and expansion” for Google competitors. The report also suggests either limiting Apple’s ability to monetize such deals or to give users a choice of search engine upon setup.

“The scale of these payments is striking and demonstrates the value that Google places on these default positions.”

For years, mobile Safari has relied on Google search, making the iPhone an amazing revenue-generator for Google’s mobile ad business and giving it a competitive edge over the competition. In 2014, documents revealed a $1 billion payment Google made to secure default position on mobile Safari in the US. Analysts estimate that amount has only increased in the years since. Apple benefits greatly from this, having an estimated $9 billion per year from such placement deals, though the company hasn’t disclosed concrete figures.

Regulators are now actually concerned this massive UK deal, which last year was 50 % higher than what Google taken care of US placement more than six years ago for a far more populous region, may possibly stifle competition. Google competitors — though few, like Microsoft’s Bing and DuckDuckGo, actually remain — might not be in a position to pay this kind of large sum for prime placement on the default iPhone browser. Here’s the excerpt from the report, found on page 13, regarding the deal:

In search, Google has negotiated agreements with Apple sufficient reason for many of the largest cellular phone manufacturers under which it pays a share of search advertising revenues to these partners in reunite for Google Search occupying the default search positions on the device. The scale of those payments is striking and demonstrates the value that Google places on these default positions. In 2019, Google paid around £1.2 billion in reunite for default positions in the UK alone, the substantial most of which was paid to Apple for being the default on the Safari browser. Rival search engines to Google that we spoke to highlighted these default payments as you of the most significant facets inhibiting competition in the search market. Consumers primarily access the internet through mobile devices, which account for over two-thirds of general searches, a share which has grown substantially in recent years and is likely to carry on to grow in the future.

Regulators in both the EU and the US are increasingly looking at Big Tech over concerns that the size and power Silicon Valley commands may possibly be anticompetitive, although the EU has been a lot more aggressive with regards to actually enforcing such rules and levying fines. The EU has handed Google numerous multibillion-dollar fines over the last decade, and regulators are now actually looking into Apple over its management of the App Store and the fees it charges developers.