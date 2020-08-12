Google is re-adding a Calendar app to Android Auto so you can see how to get to your next appointment

Google is launching a new update to Android Auto that permits the vehicle software application to restore a few of its smarts. This consists of restoring the Calendar app, which permits you to see info on your next appointment and get driving instructions if you ‘d included a place to the calendar entry. Google formerly eliminated the Calendar app from its last redesign in 2019, changing it with a button that merely checked out your consultations aloud utilizing the Google Assistant rather of revealing you anything on the screen.

The brand-new upgrade likewise includes pertinent faster ways to the Calendar app– so if you requirement to get a birthday cake, for example, you will have the choice to either call the bakeshop or bring up instructions to get there. Apple presented a comparable calendar function in 2019 that permitted its CarPlay users to bring up instructions and see consultations as part of its iOS 13 upgrade.

Aside from restoring the smarts to its Calendar app, Google likewise revealed today that it is dealing with “early access partners” to aid produce brand-new apps and classifications for Android Auto, consisting of navigation, parking, and electrical lorry charging. Google has actually not stated how those apps will be dispersed. If the tests achieve success, Google will make those APIs openly …