Google is launching the Pixel 4a on August 3 according to the latest rumor

Google has actually involuntarily showcased the Pixel 4a mobile phone previously this month, and we’re quite sure the launch is best around the corner. Now, a Twitter tipster is declaring the phone will be exposed on August 3, which is in 7 days time.

Google Pixel 4a renders

According to @jon_prosser, his details from 2.5 weeks ago about the date is 100% proper. He raised the concern whether Google has actually pressed off the launch excessive due to the fact that the predecessor Pixel 3a was presented in early May and released simply a week after the intro.

The Pixel 4a will have a 3,140 mAh battery with 18 W quickly charging, and one video camera on the back, using up method excessive space in the upper left corner. The front will feature a single punch hole for the selfie video camera and will have a 5.7-5.8″ diagonal with slimmer bezels than the Pixel 3a.

