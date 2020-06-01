Google is expanding the power button menu in Android 11

Some Android makers would develop the power button menu, permitting you to rapidly launch duties or the voice assistant as an alternative of displaying solely the power off and restart buttons. Well, Google is now trying so as to add that to Android itself with the 11 model of the platform.

Here’s how the menu seems like in accordance with the leaked paperwork containing the mockups.









Mockups of the new power button menu in Android 11

As you’ll be able to see, the customary buttons for emergency calls and power off are moved all the technique to the prime making sufficient room for the sensible residence controls and the pockets containing your financial institution and loyalty playing cards.

The added controls offer you immediate entry to your property’s lighting, thermostat, cameras and all the pieces IoT-related. You can management them with a single faucet or faucet and maintain will take you to the corresponding app or deliver out further choices.

As of now, we do not know whether or not the power button menu can be customizable with third-party apps or duties, however we hope to know quickly sufficient as the search big pushed again the Android 11 Beta Launch Show as soon as once more.

Source