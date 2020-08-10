Google is delaying the shutdown of Chrome apps, but you probably weren’t using them anyway

Google is going to let you usage Chrome apps for a little while longer, as the business on Monday announced an extension to its organized timeline to end assistance for the software application (via 9to5Google).

If you aren’t knowledgeable about Chrome apps, they’re apps that you set up in Chrome that work likewise to apps that you ‘d release from your desktop– like this one forread-it-later app Pocket But they aren’t extensively embraced– Google stated that “approximately 1 percent of users on Windows, Mac, and Linux actively use Chrome packaged apps” all the method back in August 2016 when it initially revealed strategies to unwind assistance for the platform.

Chrome apps will deal with Windows, Mac, and Linux till June 2021

In January, Google stated Chrome apps would quit working on Windows, Mac, and Linux this year (technically, the business set a June 2020 due date, but it does not appear like it really followed through). Now, Google states Chrome apps will deal with those platforms till June2021 Organizations can extend assistance for Chrome apps on those platforms for an additional year, suggesting they’ll resolve June 2022.

And if you’re a Chrome OS user, Google will now end assistance for Chrome apps in June 2022 rather of June of next year. But no matter what platform you’re on, Google states assistance for Chrome apps …