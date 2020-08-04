Google is adding new homeschooling features to Assistant smart displays and speakers

Google is broadening the abilities of its Assistant on smart displays and speakers today to make it much easier for households that are homeschooling their kids throughout the pandemic.

Leading the method is the new Family Bell function, an alarm-like pointer that can be transmitted from a Nest Home smart screen or speaker at a set time. Google is pitching the Family Bell as a method for households to reveal when it’s time to begin education or prepare for bed. A moms and dad can set a Family Bell through the Assistant app on a phone, set when it will go off and repeat on particular days, and pick which smart screen or smart speaker it will chime from. Family Bell notifies can likewise be configured through Hey Google voice commands, however any management after that has to be done through the Assistant app.

When the Family Bell alert goes off, the Nest gadget will release a chime and recite whatever is configured in the app. You can set numerous Family Bells for the very same time, however you can just have each Bell broadcast from a single smart screen or speaker.

Another new function intended around homeschooling kids is the capability to have a Nest smart …