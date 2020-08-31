Google Images is making it easier to license photo rights

Google is rolling out an update to Google Images designed to make it easier to license photographs or pictures that are covered by copyright. The change could help publishers, photographers, and artists get in front of their audience, while also helping users find images that they have a right to use.

Images with licensing information provided by the publisher will now appear in search results with a “Licensable” badge over the thumbnail. Clicking on that image will then bring up its licensing requirements and a link to where you’re able to buy rights to it, if necessary. Licensors are able to specify a purchasing link that differs from the page the image has been surfaced from.

It’ll also be possible to filter image search results by the type of license attached. For example, you could search just for images covered under a less strict Creative Commons license, or look specifically for commercial photos.

Google worked with the imaging licensing industry on these new features. “We believe this is a step towards helping people better understand the nature of the content they’re looking at on Google Images and how they can use it responsibly,” the company says in a blog post.

