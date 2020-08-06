Google has already discontinued the Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Google has discontinued the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, its flagship phones that were launched in October of in 2015. Both gadgets run out stock in Google’s shop in the United States, though some variations are still offered in other areas for the time being.

“Google Store has offered through its stock and finished sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL,” a Google representative validates to The Verge “For individuals who are still thinking about purchasing Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the item is offered from some partners while materials last. Just like all Pixel gadgets, Pixel 4 will continue to get software application and security updates for a minimum of 3 years from when the gadget initially appeared on the Google Store in the United States.”

It’s uncommon for Google to stop a Pixel phone so rapidly. The Pixels 2 and 3 were on sale for around 18 months each, with Google stopping sales approximately 6 months after the intro of their followers. The relocation indicates Google technically no longer has a flagship phone for sale.

That is a technicality, however– Google presented the brand-new Pixel 4A previously today for an August 20 th release, and likewise verified that the Pixel 5 and a 5G-equipped 4A would be coming later on this fall. And while the 4A is a budget plan gadget, in between its much better battery life, less bezel-y style, and similarly …