Google: Foreign hackers targeted emails of Trump and Biden campaign staffers – Armenian News

Foreign hackers targeted the non-public electronic mail accounts of staffers on the presidential campaigns of Democratic major candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, The Verge reviews, citing Reuters.

It seems that state-backed hackers from China tried to focus on staffers on the Biden campaign, whereas Iranian hackers targeted the e-mail accounts of Trump campaign employees.

Shane Huntley, the top of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, tweeted that the hackers had made phishing makes an attempt on campaign staffers’ emails, however there had been “no sign of compromise.”