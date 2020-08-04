Google-Fitbit takeover: EU launches full-scale probe

Image copyright

The European Commission will perform a full-scale probe into Google’s takeover of Fitbit.

The announcement follows an initial evaluation, and threatens to thwart the purchase of the fitness-tracking company.

It comes regardless of Google’s deal last month to not use Fitbit’s health data for ad targeting.

Google’s moms and dad business Alphabet concurred a $2.1 bn (₤ 1.6 bn) takeover of the wearable tech company in 2015. However, the offer has yet to be finished.

“The commission is concerned that the proposed transaction would further entrench Google’s market position in the online advertising markets by increasing the already vast amount of data that Google could use for personalisation of the ads it serves and displays,” the regulator stated.

The guard dog stated its examination ought to be finished by 9 December.

In reaction, the tech giant stated it would comply with the procedure.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with the European Commission on an approach that addresses consumers’ expectations of their wearable devices,” blogged Google’s gadgets chief Rick Osterloh.

Valuable information

California- based Fitbit assisted leader the physical fitness tracker market, releasing its very first gadget in2009 It now has about 30 million active users and has actually offered more than 100 million devices to …