Google-Fitbit: EU Consumer Group Warns Against ‘Game-Changer’ Deal

Alphabet-owned Google’s deliberate $2.1 billion purchase of health trackers firm Fitbit might hurt shoppers and hinder innovation, European shopper group BEUC mentioned on Wednesday, calling it a game-changer deal within the well being and digital markets.

Google introduced the deal in November final 12 months, a transfer which might enable it to tackle Apple and Samsung within the crowded marketplace for health trackers and sensible watches. Huawei and Xiaomi additionally compete available in the market.

Critics nevertheless mentioned the deal would give the US tech large entry to a trove of well being information gathered from Fitbit’s health trackers and different gadgets used to observe customers’ each day steps, energy burned and distance travelled.

BEUC, which counts 45 nationwide shopper organisations from 32 European international locations as its members, mentioned the Google bid marks one more strategic deal in digital markets by a handful of tech giants amassing unprecedented market energy.

“If Google acquires consumers’ data generated by the use of Fitbit wearables, including now COVID-19 related data, it would be able to use that data for its own benefit and could undermine the ability of other companies to bring new products to consumers,” BEUC mentioned in a report.

“This could harm innovation and consumer choice in several markets such as online advertising, search, health and wearables. The proposed merger therefore has the potential to touch not only digital markets but also a vital part of all European citizens’ lives, their health and well-being.”

Google, who has been fined greater than EUR eight billion (roughly Rs. 65,260 crores) by EU antitrust regulators for abusing its market energy in on-line searches and its Android smartphone working system, mentioned it will be clear in regards to the information it collects from wearables and why.

“We will never sell personal information to anyone. Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads. And we will give Fitbit users the choice to review, move, or delete their data,” the corporate mentioned, reiterating feedback from a November weblog when it introduced the deal.

It is now briefing EU antitrust regulators in regards to the deal prior to creating a proper request for approval.

The European Data Protection Board in February warned the deal may pose privateness dangers. Privacy advocates and a few US lawmakers have referred to as on the US Department of Justice to dam the deal.

