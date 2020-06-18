Google-Fitbit Deal Could Harm Competition: Australian Regulator

Australia’s antitrust regulator warned Google’s planned $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,989 crores) acquisition of fitness tracker maker Fitbit can provide it an excessive amount of people’s data, potentially hurting competition in health and web marketing markets.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is the first regulator to voice concerns about the deal in an initial decision on Thursday. The Alphabet-owned tech giant is at loggerheads with the Australian government over in the offing new rules about how Internet companies use personal information.

“Buying Fitbit will allow Google to build an even more comprehensive set of user data, further cementing its position and raising barriers to entry to potential rivals,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said on Thursday. “User data available to Google has made it so valuable to advertisers that it faces only limited competition.”

The ACCC, which does not broadly speaking have the energy to block a deal outside Australia, will announce its concluding decision on August 13. In previous takeovers, it has ordered certain conditions such as for example asset sales.

Google wants the offer, announced in November, to help it compete with Apple and Samsung in the market for fitness trackers and smart watches.

But consumer groups have raised privacy concerns. The US Justice Department is evaluating the deal, while the European Commission is because of give a ruling in July.

Following an ACCC report last year, the Australian government is focusing on new rules to force large Internet companies to reveal their data usage, and pay for the area media content. Google and Facebook oppose most of the proposed changes.

Google said it had promised not to use Fitbit data for adverts, and to give users choice and get a grip on over their data.

“We will be transparent about the data we collect and why – and we do not sell personal information to anyone,” Google said in an email.

Fitbit wasn’t immediately designed for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

