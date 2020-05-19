Google Fi is rolling out eSIM support on iOS for existing customers

Google is rolling out the capacity to utilize Google Fi through eSIM for existing customers of the mobile solution on iOS, presuming their apple iphone sustains it (via 9to5Google). You’ll require the most recent variation of the Google Fi iOS app as well as an apple iphone XR, XS, XS Max, 11 collection, or 2020 SE, as those phones use Dual SIM performance. Google included eSIM support for brand-new Google Fi customers last month.

Although the launch notes for the other day’s Google Fi iOS upgrade state that “you can now activate Fi via eSIM on select iPhone devices,” some Google Fi customers on Reddit have actually needed to uninstall their Google Fi application as well as adhere to the guidelines on the Google Fi website to include a mobile strategy to their apple iphone to obtain eSIM to function. Google hasn’t responded to a demand for remark concerning when eSIM for present Google Fi customers on iOS could be rolled out a lot more extensively.