Google Facing Onslaught of Antitrust Cases in US: Report

Federal and state regulators in the US are getting ready to file antitrust lawsuits alleging Google has abused its dominance of on-line search and promoting to stifle competitors and and enhance its earnings, based on a report revealed Friday.

The Wall Street Journal cited unidentified individuals acquainted with the probes in a narrative concerning the upcoming offensive by the US Justice Department and the attorneys basic from a number of states.

The Justice Department might file its case as early as this summer time whereas Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton might take motion in the autumn, alongside along with his friends in different states, based on the Journal.

US Attorney General William Barr has beforehand stated he hoped to determine whether or not to pursue an antitrust case in opposition to Google by the summer time. Texas and different states introduced they had been wanting into Google’s enterprise practices final September.

Google acknowledged it has ongoing discussions with the Justice Department and Paxton with out elaborating on the character of the talks. “Our focus is firmly on offering companies that assist customers, help hundreds of companies, and allow elevated alternative and competitors,” the company said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Google has been thrust under the microscope of antitrust in the US. The Federal Trade Commission closed an extensive investigation into Google’s alleged abuses in 2013 without taking any action because it concluded the Mountain View, California, company wasn’t hurting consumers.

Since then, Google has grown even more powerful under the umbrella of the corporate parent, Alphabet, that it spawned in five years ago. When the FTC closed its case, Google was generating annual revenue of $50 billion. Last year, earned Alphabet raked in $162 billion in revenue.

Most of the money comes from a digital ad market that Google dominates along with social networking rival Facebook — another potential target of antitrust regulators. There has been no word, though, whether Facebook might be sued.

Google is the bigger of the two online ad giants, thanks mostly to a search engine that has become synonymous with looking things up. The company also owns the leading web browser in Chrome, the world’s largest mobile operating system in Android, the top video site in YouTube and the most popular digital mapping system.

Google has consistently maintained its services face ample competition and have unleashed innovations that help people manage their lives. Most of the services are offered for free in exchange for personal information that helps Google sell its ads.

Antitrust regulators in Europe have attempted to crack down on Google by imposing multi-billion dollar fines and ordering changes to its practices.

But the company’s critics say those penalties haven’t been severe enough and contend more extreme measures will be required to for Google to change its ways. Those might include a government attempt to force Google to spin off its various services into separate businesses, an effort the company would be likely to fiercely oppose.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.