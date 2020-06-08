Google Duo now lets you send Zoom-like invite links for group video calls

Google’s Duo video calling platform now has invite links on mobile, rendering it even more of a viable competitor to Zoom along with other videoconferencing apps, according to Android Police.

Unlike Google Meet, the company’s more fully-featured platform designed for businesses, Duo is a more mobile-friendly and consumer-focused app. Yet given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more people than previously are using video conferencing for casual hangouts at scales much larger than your standard video call. That’s light emitting diode Google to plan and launch better quality features to all or any of its various chat apps, Duo included.

Invite links help Duo better take on Zoom

The app recently gained a bump in call quality thanks to Google supporting the newest AV1 codec, and Duo also now supports around 12 people on a call. Google also made Meet calls available for free to consumers at the end of April in case you require a more powerful, web-based option for videoconferencing on desktop or even a laptop (though in the future, your meetings could be restricted to 60 minutes).

The invite links were first announced last month as part of a broader feature rollout that including in the pipeline web support, which is still on the way, and an already-live family mode for onscreen doodling and Snapchat-style masks effects. The invite links were considered coming soon, and we can confirm they’re now active even yet in older versions of the app as a result of a server-side update on Google’s end.

Now, if you want to produce a Duo call and add more people to it, you can do so through a dedicated invite link once the group call has been created. Right now, this only works on mobile, including Android and iOS, meaning anyone clicking the link shared on the web won’t be able to join unless they’re on a Chromebook that supports the Android version of the app, according to 9to5Google.