Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls

Google Duo has lastly acquired the Zoom-like invite hyperlink characteristic that was teased final month. This permits Google Duo customers to ask different members for a bunch video name by merely sending them a hyperlink, as seen in Zoom and Google Meet. This characteristic was applied by a server-side replace and presently solely works on the cell app and never the Web consumer. The invite hyperlink characteristic not solely makes it simpler so as to add individuals to a bunch video name but in addition makes the mobile-friendly app extra aggressive at a time when dependency on video calling is at its peak.

The invite hyperlink characteristic was first introduced by Google as a part of a larger update early in May. Now, the characteristic has been applied within the cell app and would possibly finally make its option to the Web consumer as effectively. This is Google’s approach of creating group video calls simpler by merely sharing a hyperlink with others.

The characteristic was first spotted by Android Police and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

To get the hyperlink, you possibly can create a bunch within the Google Duo app and the hyperlink will present up proper there. This hyperlink can then be shared with individuals you wish to invite for the decision. Additionally, if a bunch has already been created, you may get the hyperlink by tapping on the ‘Share’ icon on the highest. And, if a name in underway, tapping the three dot menu icon will present a ‘Share’ possibility as effectively.

The invite hyperlink characteristic presently solely works on Android and iOS, nonetheless, as per a report by 9to5Google, Chromebook customers may even be capable of use the hyperlink to launch Duo and be part of the decision if the Android app is offered.

Last month, Google said that it’s going to enhance the variety of members to 32 for Duo group video calls from the present most restrict of 12. It additionally said that group video calls can be coming to the Web model as effectively.

OnePlus eight vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.