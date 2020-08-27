Google Duo is coming to Android TV soon

After revealing Chromecast assistance for Google Meet, Google has actually now exposed that the business’s customer video chat app, Duo, will be coming to Android TV in the type of a native app that lets users begin video calls from their TV screen. A beta of Google Duo for Android TV will be launched “in the coming weeks.” You can introduce both individually and group video calls with the app. “If your TV doesn’t have a camera built-in, you can simply plug in a USB camera,” Google stated in its article– presuming your TV supports such a thing.

The relocation continues Google’s push to bring its video interaction apps to larger screens. By including Chromecast assistance for Google Meet, the business offered individuals more versatility in where they can have their work conferences. The combination of your sofa and the TV screen will often be a much better fit than utilizing a PC or phone.

Like Meet, Google Duo is currently supported on the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and other clever display screens that run Google’s software application. The growth of platforms and methods of utilizing Meet can just assist Google as it continues to ditch it out with Zoom andMicrosoft Teams And it’ll be a long effort; as the business states at the end of its article, “video calls aren’t going anywhere” anytimesoon