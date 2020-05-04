Google Doodle thanks classroom heroes during Teacher Appreciation Week

Monday’s Google Doodle praises teachers on Teacher Appreciation Week, as they were unrecognized yet truly great heroes before classrooms shut the nation over to secure students and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The teachers who immediately moved their classrooms and educational program online just feature the superhuman exertion teachers make to instruct their students.

Google has developed the Doodle for the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week May 4th. working in cooperation with 54 states best teachers of the year who in February, visited the Google campus.

Kevin Laughlin, the Google Doodle illustration artist stated that he was propelled by meeting the teachers as he worked on the Doodle. “I know from firsthand experience how much of a positive impact a teacher can have on a young person’s life,” he said.

“I can’t express how happy I am to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Teacher Appreciation project this year.”

Google said search enthusiasm for “how to thank a teacher” significantly increased a month ago as understudies and guardians searched for approaches to show their thankfulness for their teachers.

Other interesting ideas on how to keep students engaged at home, here’s how to keep kids love to learn during schools are shut. Also, here are some educational games students can play.

