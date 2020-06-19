Google Doodle commemorates the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth

Now, Google can be jumping in, commemorating the 155th anniversary of June 19 — largely celebrated as the end of slavery in the US — with a video Google Doodle.

Set to the first verse of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also called the Black national anthem, the video begins with General Order No. 3 — the order Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read to an organization of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. It notified them which they were no further enslaved.

Over the course of 90 seconds, the video displays various scenes of black people in both the past and present, doing things like going out at a park, voting and engaged and getting married.

Created in collaboration with artist Loveis Wise, music producer Elijah Jamal and narrator LeVar Burton, the Doodle seeks to coach and inform a swath of individuals who may not have previously been familiar with this aspect of black life, Burton said.