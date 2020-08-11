Google dodges lawsuit over Genius lyric scraping

On Tuesday, Google beat back a lawsuit over alleged scraping of song lyrics from Genius, a lyrics and commentary site. A federal judge in the Eastern District of New York found that while the claims of scraping were credible, the scraping did not constitute a copyright violation, and the lawsuit was dismissed as a result.

Genius alleged in December 2019 that Google was lifting its lyrics. The scraping was demonstrated by sneaking a clever text watermark into Genius’ lyrics entries, in one case using a series of apostrophes to spell out “red handed” in Morse code. The watermark subsequently appeared in related Google searches, without a link or attribution to Genius.

Earlier that year, Google published a blog post proclaiming the company does not “crawl or scrape websites to source these lyrics. Instead, the company argued via its blog post that lyrics people come across via information boxes “come directly from lyrics content providers, and they are updated automatically as we receive new lyrics and corrections on a regular basis.”

Judge Margo Brodie argued that despite Genius’ claims, the website isn’t the actual copyright holder, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Although Genius users collected the lyrics, the lyrics themselves still belong to the musicians who wrote them….