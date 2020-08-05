Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps updated with link preview, Smart Compose, and more

Google is upgrading its workplace software application on mobile phones for G Suite users, including brand-new functions to the Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps that need to make it much easier to get work done from your mobile phone. The modifications are primarily visual and consist of a link preview function and brand-new remark user interface. Google is likewise bundling in the news that Dark Mode is offered for Docs, Sheets, and Slides, though it revealed that last month.

The complete modifications are as follows:

Link sneak peeks in Docs Tap a link in Docs, and you’ll now be revealed a vibrant card with details rather of needing to leave the app. That details consists of thumbnails, titles, and descriptions for web links, and most current activity and owner details for Drive files. Available now on iOS and pertaining to Android in a matter of weeks.

