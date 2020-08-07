Google discontinues Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in US and other regions

Google has discontinued sales of the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL in the US and some other regions. The phone may still be available through some other retailers and in other regions but only till stock lasts.

According to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said that the company has sold through its inventory of the two devices. The company assured that the phones will continue to receive the claimed three years of software updates from when they first became available in the US.

The decision to end sales for the Pixel 4 series came only ten months since they went on sale in the US back in October of 2019. It’s not usual for companies to end sales of their yearly flagships before the year is even over, and Google itself has continued to sell its previous generation devices long after a new version was announced.

The Pixel 4 series had a fairly rocky launch. Right after, it was discovered that the phones wouldn’t be available in several key markets including India. In fact, the two phones were only available in thirteen markets around the world. On top of that, reviewers and customers alike also had several issues with the devices, with the smaller Pixel 4, in particular, being associated with poor battery life.

However, earlier this week, Google confirmed the existence of the Pixel 5 alongside…