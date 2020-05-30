Google delays the Android 11 Beta announcement as protests roil US cities

Google had been planning to unveil new options coming in Android 11 on June third, but it surely has determined to delay the unveiling. In a tweet on Friday night, Android’s developer account mentioned that “We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate.” Google says that it’s going to “be back with more on Android 11, soon,” however didn’t say when that may be.

Although Google doesn’t explicitly say why, the cause may be very clear. The announcement comes as many American cities are full of protests, looting, and fires. The response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota has extended well beyond the conflict in Minneapolis. The Bay space the place Google and most of its staff are primarily based has seen main conflicts in each San Jose and Oakland the night when Google made the name its occasion.

We are excited to let you know extra about Android 11, however now just isn’t the time to rejoice. We are suspending the June third occasion and beta launch. We’ll be again with extra on Android 11, quickly. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

As our sister site Vox.com explains:

Protests towards the use of extreme pressure by legislation enforcement have surfaced round the nation, together with in Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, Louisville, and Columbus, following the demise of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was arrested on suspicion of forgery and pinned to the floor by law enforcement officials in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was later pronounced useless at a regional hospital. The incident follows a sequence of deaths of unarmed black people this yr, together with 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, residence in March, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was jogging in an Atlanta, Georgia, neighborhood earlier than being shot by two white males in February.

The uprisings and the authorities’s response to them have turn out to be extremely critical in the previous few days. Not solely have feds flown an unarmed Predator drone over Minneapolis, the President’s tweet about looting led to Twitter placing it behind a warning about “glorifying violence.” That kicked off a sequence of occasions ending with an government order that, if it had an opportunity of surviving courtroom challenges, would essentially change the nature of the whole web.

On a sensible degree, Google absolutely realized few folks can be in the temper to get enthusiastic about new options in Android. On a human degree, delaying the launch was merely the proper factor to do.