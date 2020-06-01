Google delays Android 11 launch

Image copyright

EPA

Google has delayed the launch of the newest model of its Android working system, which had been as a consequence of happen on Wednesday, 3 June.

The launch of Android 11 for testers has additionally been delayed.

In a press release on the Android Developer web site, it stated: “Now is not the time to celebrate,” and extra particulars could be shared “soon”.

It comes as dozens of cities within the US cope with large-scale civil unrest over the killing of a person in police custody.

Google didn’t, nevertheless, specify whether or not this was the explanation for the delay.

The firm revealed some details about Android 11 in a preview weblog aimed toward builders.

“For developers, Android 11 has a tonne of new capabilities for your apps, like enhancements for foldables and 5G, call-screening APIs [application program interfaces], new media and camera capabilities, machine learning, and more,” it wrote.

PS5 video games

Sony, in the meantime, continues to be scheduled to unveil the launch video games for the brand new PlayStation 5, at a streamed occasion on Thursday, 4 June.

Piers Harding-Rolls, from Ampere Analysis, stated it might be an necessary first showcase for the video games that may be obtainable with the machine, which has not but been launched.

“If the PS5 event goes ahead without a delay, and clearly the ongoing protests in the US means that a delay is possible, I’m expecting a strong showing from Sony,” he stated.

“The company is pressing ahead with a global launch and while there will have been some disruption to games production due to Covid-19, with months to go before release it is easier to rectify the development schedules to catch up.”

Google and Sony have each been contacted by BBC News for remark.