Google countersues Sonos for patent infringement

Google has countersued Sonos for patent infringement, following Sonos originally filing a patent lawsuit against Google in January. The lawsuit alleges that Sonos is infringing five Google patents covering mesh networking, echo cancellation, DRM, content notifications, and personalized search.

Google’s suit generally seems to serve a couple of purposes. One is obviously to countersue Sonos with its own patents. Another is for Google to exhibit how it’s been aggrieved after what it sees as helpful support for Sonos’ product development efforts.

“While Google rarely sues other companies for patent infringement, it must assert its intellectual property rights here,” the organization says in its lawsuit. It characterizes the work it’s done to offer Google’s music services and Assistant voice assistant technology on Sonos products as “significant assistance in designing, implementing, and testing.”

The Sonos lawsuit filed in January so-called that Google had infringed five patents covering the setup, control, and synchronization of multiroom network speaker systems. Sonos claimed Google had stolen the technology after working with Sonos to integrate Google Play Music and had further insisted on harsh terms for Sonos to include the Google Assistant on its products, including sharing the entire Sonos product roadmap for six months, even while Google was developing competing speaker services and products. Earlier this season, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence testified prior to the House Antitrust Committee that Google had blocked the organization from enabling both Amazon’s Alexa assistant and the Google Assistant from being active at exactly the same time.

“We had it ready, we showed it to Google and Amazon. Amazon said yes. Google has said, if you’re going to do that, Assistant will not be available at all,” Spence testified. Spence also told Congress that Google was intentionally using patented technology in a practice called “efficient infringement” — a bet that the cost of patent lawsuits will soon be dwarfed by the profits of dominating the marketplace, and that Google was deeply undercutting the prices of its services and products to crowd out competitors because the company’s business model may be the collection of consumer data to higher serve advertisements.

“In furtherance of this strategy, Google has not merely copied Sonos’s patented technology, it has also subsidized the prices of its patent-infringing products, including at the entry level, and flooded the market,” Sonos says in its lawsuit.

In its response, Google says Sonos needed its help, and the business was pleased to provide. In 2013, it worked with Sonos to integrate Play Music, and in 2016, it stepped around integrate the Google Assistant. “This effort again involved substantial Google engineering resources, including significant months of employee work time,” the complaint reads. And as the patent claims are aggressive, Google is careful to paint Sonos as someone with special standing.

“Google is proud of its more than five-year partnership with Sonos, and has worked constructively with Sonos to make the companies’ products work seamlessly by building special integrations for Sonos,” the complaint reads. “For instance, when Google rolled out the ability to set a Sonos speaker as the default option for Google Assistant, it was the first time Google had done that for any partner company.”

“We are disappointed that Sonos has made false claims about our work together and technology,” Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesperson, said in a statement to The Verge. “We are reluctantly defending ourselves by asserting our patent rights. While we look to resolve our dispute, we will continue to ensure our shared customers have the best experience using our products.”