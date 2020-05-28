Google Considering Buying Stake in Vodafone Idea: Report

Alphabet’s Google is exploring an funding in Vodafone Group Plc’s struggling India enterprise, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing individuals aware of the matter.

Google is contemplating shopping for a stake of about 5 % in Vodafone Idea, the FT reported, citing one of many individuals. The course of is at an early stage, in response to the report.

Vodafone stated it doesn’t touch upon market hypothesis, whereas Google didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Last month, Facebook agreed to take a position $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crores) for a 9.99 % stake in Reliance Industries’ digital arm, Jio, which competes with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel in India’s fiercely aggressive telecom market.

Developing story, verify again for extra.

