Google confirms Pixel 4a reveal coming on August 3

Google’s Pixel 4a, initially rumored to become official at the Google I/O conference in May – which did not happen due to the coronavirus – is finally close to launch, it seems.

A couple of days ago a brand new rumor gave what appears like the umpteenth presumptive unveiling date, namely August 3. And now Google has confirmed this, though in the most convoluted way possible.

If you check out a new special page on the Google Store web site, you’ll get a puzzle based on ‘lorem ipsum’, a famous describer of placeholder web pages. If you solve the puzzle, you’ll get the August 3 date, and a tagline – “The Google Just What You’ve Been Waiting For Phone”. Obviously the tagline had to be convoluted too, to go with the complete project.

The ‘lorem ipsum’ text it self contains some fake Latin purportedly discussing cameras and a “longlastingis batterum”, which would absolutely be a surprise for the Pixel lineup.

