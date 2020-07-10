Google confirms new Nest smart speaker with official photo

Google has responded to the inadvertent reveal of the new Nest smart speaker through regulatory filings by, well, confirming its existence. The company just sent The Verge an official photo of the device, discussing it only as “what the Nest team is working on from home.”

The speaker looks approximately the pillowy Nest Mini and the more expensive Google Home Max, with a similar capability to stand vertically. The picture shows it wrapped in a blue fabric, as the photos from the filing depicted an even more neutral grey design.

Google also shared a short teaser video that shows the speaker getting used in the back ground, including a pink-ish color variant.

Google’s hardware products are notorious for leaking early, so as with the Pixel 4, it’s helpful to start to see the company get ahead of that reality. No word on when this new Nest speaker will undoubtedly be revealed completely or released, though.