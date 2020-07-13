Google commits $10 billion to boost digitization and support small businesses in India

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its moms and dad business Alphabet, today revealed that the business is devoting $10 billion to its Google for India DigitizationFund During the current edition of Google for India talks previously today, Pichai discussed that the fund will be utilized over the next 5-7 years in the kind of equity financial investments, collaborations, in addition to functional, facilities and community financial investments.

The primary objective is to boost the speed of digitization in India and support SMBs in their journey of discovering brand-new digital abilities as they browse the web for much better earnings chances, aside from developing special items for users in the nation. Following are the crucial locations that the Google for India Digitization Fund will concentrate on:

First, making it possible for cost effective gain access to and details for every single Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other

Second, constructing brand-new items and services that are deeply pertinent to India’s special requirements

Third, empowering businesses as they continue or start their digital change

Fourth, leveraging innovation and AI for social excellent, in locations like health, education, and farming

