Google Chrome users may have been impacted by a massive spying campaign, report says

But the newest report highlights the possibility of fraudulent extensions to do harm and compromise a wide selection of systems.

“The actors behind these activities have established a persistent foothold in almost every network,” researchers at Awake said.

Google confirmed that the browser extensions flagged by Awake have since been removed.

“We appreciate the work of the research community, and when we are alerted of extensions … that violate our policies, we take action and use those incidents as training material to improve our automated and manual analyses,” Google spokesperson Scott Westover said in a statement provided to CNN Business. “We do regular sweeps to find extensions using similar techniques, code, and behaviors, and take down those extensions if they violate our policies.”

Awake linked all the extensions associated with the spying campaign back again to Galcomm, an Israeli hosting company that claims to manage around 250,000 browser domains.

“By exploiting the trust placed in it as a domain registrar, Galcomm has enabled malicious activity that has been found across more than a hundred networks we’ve examined,” Awake researchers said in the report, adding they found significantly more than 15,000 Galcomm domains that were “malicious or suspicious.”

Galcomm did not straight away respond to a request for comment from CNN Business, nevertheless the company’s owner denied wrongdoing in a statement to Reuters , which first reported on Awake’s findings.

“Galcomm is not involved, and not in complicity with any malicious activity whatsoever,” Moshe Fogel told Reuters. Google did not touch upon Galcomm’s role in the campaign.

Google Chrome extensions have been linked to cyberattacks in the past, including as recently as February this year. The company has had several steps to improve the browser’s privacy and security protections, Westover said.

“In addition to disabling the accounts of developers that violate our policies, we also flag certain malicious patterns we detect in order to prevent extensions from returning,” that he added.