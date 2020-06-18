Google Chrome Spyware Extensions Downloaded 32 Million Times, Let Users Be Spied On: Researchers

A newly discovered spyware effort attacked users through 32 million downloads of extensions to Google’s market-leading Chrome Web browser, researchers at Awake Security told Reuters, highlighting the tech industry’s failure to protect browsers as they are used more for email, payroll and other sensitive and painful functions.

Alphabet’s Google said it removed more than 70 of the malicious add-ons from its official Chrome Web Store after being alerted by the researchers last month.

“When we are alerted of extensions in the Web Store that violate our policies, we take action and use those incidents as training material to improve our automated and manual analyses,” Google spokesman Scott Westover told Reuters.

Most of the free extensions purported to warn users about debateable websites or convert files from one format to another. Instead, they siphoned off browsing history and data that provided credentials for use of internal business tools.

Based on the amount of downloads, it absolutely was the most far-reaching malicious Chrome store campaign to date, in accordance with Awake co-founder and chief scientist Gary Golomb.

Google declined to go over how the latest spyware weighed against prior campaigns, the breadth of the damage, or why it did not detect and take away the bad extensions on its own despite past promises to supervise offerings more closely.

It is unclear who was behind the effort to distribute the malware. Awake said the developers supplied fake contact information once they submitted the extensions to Google.

“Anything that gets you into somebody’s browser or email or other sensitive areas would be a target for national espionage as well as organized crime,” said former National Security Agency engineer Ben Johnson, who founded security organizations Carbon Black and Obsidian Security.

The extensions were designed to avoid detection by antivirus organizations or security software that evaluates the reputations of web domains, Golomb said.

If some body used the browser to surf the web on a home computer, it would connect with a series of web sites and transmit information, the researchers found. Anyone utilizing a corporate network, which would include security services, would not transmit the sensitive and painful information as well as reach the malicious versions of those sites.

“This shows how attackers can use extremely simple methods to hide, in this case, thousands of malicious domains,” Golomb said.

All of the domains under consideration, more than 15,000 associated with each other as a whole, were purchased from a small registrar in Israel, Galcomm, known formally as CommuniGal Communication.

Awake said Galcomm should have known what was happening.

In a message exchange, Galcomm owner Moshe Fogel told Reuters that his company had done nothing wrong.

“Galcomm is not involved, and not in complicity with any malicious activity whatsoever,” Fogel wrote. “You can say exactly the opposite, we cooperate with law enforcement and security bodies to prevent as much as we can.”

Fogel said there clearly was no record of the inquiries Golomb said that he made in April and again in May to the business’s email address for reporting abusive behavior, and he asked for a listing of suspect domains. Reuters sent him that list 3 x without obtaining a substantive response.

The Internet Corp for Assigned Names and Numbers, which oversees registrars, said it had received few complaints about Galcomm through the years, and none about malware.

While deceptive extensions have now been a problem for decades, they are getting worse. They initially spewed unwanted ads, and now may install additional malicious programs or track where users are and what they’re doing for government or commercial spies.

Malicious developers have been using Google’s Chrome Store as a conduit for a long time. After one in 10 submissions was deemed malicious, Google said in 2018 it might improve security, in part by increasing human review.

But in February, independent researcher Jamila Kaya and Cisco Systems’ Duo Security uncovered a similar Chrome campaign that stole data from about 1.7 million users. Google joined the investigation and found 500 fraudulent extensions.

“We do regular sweeps to find extensions using similar techniques, code and behaviors,” Google’s Westover said, in identical language to what Google gave out after Duo’s report.

