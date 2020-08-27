Google CEO rules out buying TikTok – Armenian News

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai stated the business has no strategies to get TikTok.

During an interview on the podcast program Pivot Schooled, Pichai was asked whether Google was going to purchase the popular video app. “We are not,” he responded, according to Bloomberg.

Microsoft Corp and other United States innovation business are dealing with TikTok quotes after President Donald Trump threatened to prohibit the app and bought its Chinese owner, ByteDanceLtd to offer the United States part of business.

Google moms and dad Alphabet Inc thought about signing up with a group quote as a minority financier, however the strategy fizzled, Bloomberg News has actually reported.

In the podcast interview, Pichai verified that TikTok spends for Google’s cloud services. He likewise stated TikTok is among the tech services thriving throughout the pandemic that is not dealing with antitrust examination, unlike Google.