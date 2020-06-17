Google Boots Far-Right Site ZeroHedge From Ad Platform, Warns the Federalist

Google on Tuesday confirmed that it booted one far-right website from its ad platform and put yet another on notice for hosting “dangerous and derogatory” comments about civil rights protests.

The Internet giant said that it stopped channeling money-making adverts to ZeroHedge and warned The Federalist that it too might be blocked from Google Ads for violating policy about content.

“To be clear, The Federalist isn’t currently demonetised,” a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“We do have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on, which include comments on the site. This is just a longstanding policy.”

The action against ZeroHedge and warning sent to The Federalist associated with content in comments sections that consistently violated Google’s policy about dangerous and derogatory content, according to the Internet company.

The offending content was related to false information about recent Black Lives Matter protets, US media reported.

ZeroHedge said in a post at the website it is appealing Google’s decision and expects to “remedy” the situation.

The policy at issue was put in place by Google 3 years ago within an effort in order to avoid advertisers from having their marketing messages appear alongside vile or hateful content on websites.

